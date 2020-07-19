Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DB1. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($165.17) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($161.80) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €152.33 ($171.16).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

DB1 stock opened at €162.50 ($182.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a 1 year high of €169.90 ($190.90). The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €157.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €144.65.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.