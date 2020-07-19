Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TEMENOS AG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TEMENOS AG/S has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of TMSNY opened at $159.73 on Thursday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $180.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.44.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

