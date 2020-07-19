Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SLA. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.71) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 247.50 ($3.05).

Shares of LON:SLA opened at GBX 265.40 ($3.27) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 262.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 262.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 2.66 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.16). The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91.

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 103,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £275,226.35 ($338,698.44). Also, insider Keith Skeoch acquired 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £1,513.40 ($1,862.42). Insiders bought 104,669 shares of company stock worth $27,711,556 over the last ninety days.

Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

