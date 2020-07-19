Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nexi in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXPF opened at $18.32 on Thursday. Nexi has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06.

Nexi S.p.A. provides payment solutions to banks, financial institutions, insurance companies, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company is involved in the configuration, activation, and maintenance of the hardware and software for digital payments; and offers settlement of card payments, monthly billing, payment tracking, POS management, and data analytics services, as well as help line call center services.

