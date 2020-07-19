Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci (NYSE:MSCI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $314.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $379.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.88. Msci has a twelve month low of $206.82 and a twelve month high of $383.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Msci will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total transaction of $792,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,646,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,750. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Msci during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Msci by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Msci by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Msci by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

