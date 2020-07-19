Deutsche Bank Boosts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,425

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,325 ($16.31) to GBX 1,425 ($17.54) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,335 ($16.43) to GBX 1,375 ($16.92) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,070 ($25.47) to GBX 1,650 ($20.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,140 ($14.03) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,616.91 ($19.90).

LON HL opened at GBX 1,560 ($19.20) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,655.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,619.43. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,147 ($14.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,186 ($26.90). The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Christopher Hill sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,640 ($20.18), for a total value of £70,405.20 ($86,641.89).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

