Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €15.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($17.53) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €15.30 ($17.19) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suedzucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.98 ($16.84).

SZU stock opened at €15.15 ($17.02) on Thursday. Suedzucker has a twelve month low of €9.97 ($11.20) and a twelve month high of €17.16 ($19.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of -25.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of €14.29 and a 200 day moving average of €14.07.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

