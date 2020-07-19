Desjardins Comments on Rogers Communications Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $54.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 17,380 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

