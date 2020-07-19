Desjardins Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in TELUS by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,483 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

