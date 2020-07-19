Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Receiving Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has trended extremely negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a news sentiment score of -4.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Delta Air Lines’ analysis:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

NYSE DAL opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson acquired 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

