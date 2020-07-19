Dell (NYSE:DELL) Trading 0.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Dell traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $59.60, approximately 123,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,115,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.
In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $5,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,873 shares of company stock valued at $20,810,656. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.
Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dell (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
