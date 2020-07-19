Dell (NYSE:DELL) Trading 0.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $63.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Dell traded as high as $61.63 and last traded at $59.60, approximately 123,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,115,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dell from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Get Dell alerts:

In other Dell news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $5,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 205,099 shares of Dell stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $10,806,666.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 402,873 shares of company stock valued at $20,810,656. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Dell by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dell by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 317,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 61,594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Dell by 122.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.