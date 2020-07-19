Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4,487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.65.

DE stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.24. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

