David Kemp Buys 1,883 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £4,142.60 ($5,097.96).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 18th, David Kemp purchased 1,851 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £4,146.24 ($5,102.44).
John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 226.20 ($2.78) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 210.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 266.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 560.80 ($6.90).
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.
Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.