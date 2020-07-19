David Kemp Buys 1,883 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp purchased 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £4,142.60 ($5,097.96).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Wood Group alerts:

On Thursday, June 18th, David Kemp purchased 1,851 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.76) per share, with a total value of £4,146.24 ($5,102.44).

John Wood Group stock opened at GBX 226.20 ($2.78) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 210.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 266.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 560.80 ($6.90).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 605 ($7.45) to GBX 365 ($4.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 353.50 ($4.35).

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.