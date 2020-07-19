Datamine (DAM) Hits Market Cap of $3.12 Million

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Datamine has a market cap of $3.12 million and $234,287.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 39.4% against the dollar. One Datamine token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00078734 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00327363 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050221 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012224 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005468 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

