DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($6.91) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for DarioHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.91) for the year.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DarioHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ThinkEquity started coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

DarioHealth stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.82). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 200.83% and a negative net margin of 318.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

