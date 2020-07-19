Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €35.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €35.00 ($39.33) target price from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €41.06 ($46.13).

DAI stock opened at €39.34 ($44.20) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.39. Daimler has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 52-week high of €54.50 ($61.24).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

