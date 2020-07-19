Dai (DAI) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Dai has a market cap of $206.28 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dai has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011049 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Radar Relay, HitBTC and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.01866209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00196526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00086308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 205,088,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,550,802 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gate.io, HitBTC, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Bibox, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, Radar Relay and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

