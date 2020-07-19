DA Davidson Comments on Columbus McKinnon Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.25 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 347,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.