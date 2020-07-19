Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $71,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $193,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,045 shares of company stock worth $3,310,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYTK opened at $23.98 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $29.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.39.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

