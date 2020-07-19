CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $1,821,723.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,234.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $341,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,458.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,746 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

