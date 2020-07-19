Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $19.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Cutera has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cutera will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,666.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cutera by 76.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Cutera by 23.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cutera by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.