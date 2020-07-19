Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Get Cubic alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on CUB. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cubic from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cubic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a sector perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NYSE CUB opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cubic will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,434.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cubic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cubic during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cubic by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cubic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.