Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUB. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cubic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.14. Cubic has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cubic will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,434.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at $152,097.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cubic during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Cubic by 12.2% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 250,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after buying an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the period.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

