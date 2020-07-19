CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

CCLP has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $3.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

