CSFB Analysts Give Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) a C$14.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$14.00 price target on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.53.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$12.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$25.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.13.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$603.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

In other Inter Pipeline news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$320,740. Insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock worth $138,057 over the last quarter.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

