Csenge Advisory Group Takes $420,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,165,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

IJT opened at $173.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.39 and a 200 day moving average of $167.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

