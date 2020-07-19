Csenge Advisory Group Takes $347,000 Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,805,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,497,000 after buying an additional 558,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 845.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,649 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,294.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,434,000 after acquiring an additional 992,862 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $92,965,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $114.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.59.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

