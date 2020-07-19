Csenge Advisory Group Takes $295,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Shares of BX stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

