Csenge Advisory Group Takes $291,000 Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

VNQI stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.75. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73.

