Csenge Advisory Group Sells 4,970 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,003,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,412,000 after buying an additional 750,630 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after buying an additional 588,853 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,190.4% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,748,000 after buying an additional 499,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,155,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.