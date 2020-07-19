Csenge Advisory Group Sells 388 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in VF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VF by 54.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in VF by 37.3% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. BTIG Research initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $59.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

