Csenge Advisory Group Sells 189 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 420,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. CSFB cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.22.

NYSE:WEC opened at $90.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.84. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

