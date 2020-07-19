Csenge Advisory Group Sells 135 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Stryker were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Stryker by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $192.98 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,251 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

