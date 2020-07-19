Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

