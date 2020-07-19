Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 296.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1,144.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Shares of CB stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.64. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.