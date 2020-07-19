Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA ANGL opened at $29.53 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $30.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

