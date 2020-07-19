Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $153.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $165.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.93.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

