Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 256,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 154,677 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 30,002 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 83,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.