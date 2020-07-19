Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 6,831 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,476,000 after buying an additional 586,913 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 222,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 186,944 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

