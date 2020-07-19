Csenge Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 11,685 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,719,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,601,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

