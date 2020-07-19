Csenge Advisory Group Purchases New Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,802,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 162.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 49,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW opened at $133.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

