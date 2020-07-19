Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 564 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860,115 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

