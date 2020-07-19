Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,052 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

Shares of ES stock opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $85.32.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

