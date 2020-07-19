Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $247.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.66 and a 200 day moving average of $211.28. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.26.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

