Csenge Advisory Group Makes New $303,000 Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $808,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 970,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,806,000 after buying an additional 40,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,303,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,656,000 after buying an additional 97,852 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 53,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

