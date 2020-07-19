Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.17.

FIS opened at $140.47 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.57.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

