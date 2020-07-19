Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $225.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $230.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.98 and its 200 day moving average is $191.82. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.06.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total transaction of $845,953.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,045.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

