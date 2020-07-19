Csenge Advisory Group Invests $321,000 in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crowdstrike by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 988.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 91,524 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Crowdstrike by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,144 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD opened at $101.43 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion and a PE ratio of -126.79.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,529 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $156,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 7,228,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $748,885,653.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,228,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,885,653.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,323,317 shares of company stock worth $942,978,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.96.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.