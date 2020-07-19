Csenge Advisory Group Invests $290,000 in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.06% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 75,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,081,000.

Shares of IYK opened at $136.42 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $140.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.08.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

