Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1,026.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after buying an additional 104,748 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 13.1% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $959,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $260.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.47. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $261.29. The company has a market capitalization of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

